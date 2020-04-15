Coronavirus : Actress Shraddha Kapoor donates to help feed stray animals during lockdown

Bollywood beauty Shraddha Kapoor has donated to an NGO to help them feed stray animals during the lockdown period. The NGO, People For Animals India, took to Twitter on Tuesday to thank Kapoor for her donation.”@ShraddhaKapoor We thank you for your generous donation to the voiceless! PAWSITIVE HEARTS is an initiative launched by PFA in order to overcome the problem of starvation during lockdown,” the NGO tweeted.

On Wednesday the ‘Ek Villain’ actor took to Instagram to share a heart-touching post of animals in captivity and how it affects them just in the way lockdown affects us.