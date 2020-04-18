Doordarshan to telecast this popular children’s cartoon series during lockdown

The popular children’s cartoon series, “Chhota Bheem”, which currently airs on Pogo, will now also telecast on Doordarshan amid the ongoing Covid-19 induced lockdown.

The animation series, which was originally aired on Pogo featuring the superhero Bheem, will air on Doordarshan till May 3.

Currently, Doordarshan is re-telecasting some its old shows in order to keep people entertained amid the lockdown. And with the return of over three-decade-old Hindu mythology show “Ramayana”, Doordarshan has reportedly garnered over 170 million viewers in four episodes last week.