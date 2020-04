Actress Nusrat Jahan, who is best known for her work in Bengali films, has set the Internet ablaze with the sexy and hot photos she keeps uploading on her social media account. These photos rule the Internet in no time and are loved by all her fans. She has more than 2 million followers on photo-sharing app Instagram and keeps sharing her dazzling pictures. Let us have a look at 10 of her mesmerizing photos which will break your screens!