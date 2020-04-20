DH Latest NewsLatest NewsIndia

‘It is too late now’: Radio Jockey’s comment on mob lynching of Hindhu ‘sadhu’s ignites public outrage

Apr 20, 2020, 04:36 pm IST

A comment by a radio jockey has created public outrage as he tried to communalize  and justify the mob lynching of 3 people including Hindhu sadhus in Palghar in Maharashtra. Radio Mirchi RJ Fahad’s tweets on the issue has ignited public outrage. This was reported by OPIndia.

As per the reports the tweets by  RJ Fahad  who hosts ‘Purani Jeans’ on Radio Mirchi UAE  has ignited the wrath. His tweets implied that had everyone condemned the lynching of Muslims, the Sadhus may not have been lynched by the mob in Palghar. RJ Fahad reiterated that the Sadhus being lynched by a mob as Palghar Police stood by and even let the mob take over the beatings, was because of Muslim lynching.

Earlier, he has claimed that there was no communal angle in the incident as the vicitms and accused belong to the same community.He tweeted this after the clariffication from  Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh. Deshmukh has  claimed that the victims and the perpetrators were both of the same religion.

