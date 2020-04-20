‘It is too late now’: Radio Jockey’s comment on mob lynching of Hindhu ‘sadhu’s ignites public outrage

A comment by a radio jockey has created public outrage as he tried to communalize and justify the mob lynching of 3 people including Hindhu sadhus in Palghar in Maharashtra. Radio Mirchi RJ Fahad’s tweets on the issue has ignited public outrage. This was reported by OPIndia.

As per the reports the tweets by RJ Fahad who hosts ‘Purani Jeans’ on Radio Mirchi UAE has ignited the wrath. His tweets implied that had everyone condemned the lynching of Muslims, the Sadhus may not have been lynched by the mob in Palghar. RJ Fahad reiterated that the Sadhus being lynched by a mob as Palghar Police stood by and even let the mob take over the beatings, was because of Muslim lynching.

If initial fire in your distant neighborhood was not cheered and clapped from your balcony and you had poured a bucket of water then and there, the fire would have not reached your doorstep. It’s too late now. “यहाँ पर सिर्फ़ हमारा मकान थोड़ी है”#Palghar #Lynching — RJ Fahad (@rjfahad) April 20, 2020

Earlier, he has claimed that there was no communal angle in the incident as the vicitms and accused belong to the same community.He tweeted this after the clariffication from Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh. Deshmukh has claimed that the victims and the perpetrators were both of the same religion.

The Palghar victim and Palghar perpetrators were not from different religion.#NoCommunalAngle PASS IT ON

