UAE announces reduction of fees for 94 services

The Ministry of Economy in UAE has announced a reduction of fees for 94 electronic services in the country. The fees were reduced as per the Cabinet Resolution no. 20 of 2020. The fees were reduced by 17% to 98%. The list of services were published on the website of the ministry.

The reduced fees covered a wide scope of activities, including, but not limited to, the collective management license; the annual renewal of collective management license; the lost replacement of collective management license; the translation license of a workbook; the lost replacement of a workbook translation license; the coting license of a workbook; the lost replace of workbook coping license; the translation & copying license of a workbook; the lost replace of workbook translation/ copy license; and the lost replace of workbook registration certificate.