Ramadan 2020: Updated list of timings for markets and salons announced in UAE

The Dubai Municipality on Saturday has issued the updated list of timings for markets and salons (men’s and women’s) in the emirate on the occasion of Ramadan. The updated list of timings was announced in accordance with with the requirements of the month, providing the needs of its citizens and residents.

Hair and nail care services resume at male and female salons without any other services. #DubaiMunicipality asks all salons to follow precautionary measures and comply with the assigned working hours. For procedures visit https://t.co/W1K6yt8CRa pic.twitter.com/gvG3KpIzrD — ????? ??? | Dubai Municipality (@DMunicipality) April 24, 2020