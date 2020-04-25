DH Latest NewsLatest NewsGulf

Ramadan 2020: Updated list of timings for markets and salons announced in UAE

Apr 25, 2020, 04:43 pm IST

The Dubai Municipality on Saturday has issued the updated list of timings for markets and salons (men’s and women’s) in the emirate  on the occasion of Ramadan. The updated list of timings was announced in accordance with with the requirements of the month, providing the needs of its citizens and residents.

 

Tags

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close