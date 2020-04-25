This Bollywood star to reprise Vijay’s role in Hindi remake of ‘Theri’

It has been rumored that young Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan will play the lead role in the remake of Tamil blockbuster ‘Theri’. The Tamil film ‘Theri’ released in 2016 having ‘Thalapathy’ Vijay in the lead was a big blockbuster.

The original film written and directed by Atlee had superstar Vijay playing the role of a police officer.

Recently, Varun and director Atlee were seen exchanging messages in Twitter, which lead to speculations that the two are set to work together. It is not yet known who will be directing the Hindi version of ‘Theri’.

On work front, Varun Dhawan is busy with his upcoming films ‘Coolie No. 1’ alongside Sara Ali Khan.He has also has a yet-untitled film by Sriram Raghavan.