Coronavirus: Pakistan announces 21 more special flights from UAE

At least 21 more special flights will be operated from May 1 to 10 to repatriate stranded Pakistanis from the UAE.

Out of the total 21, some 15 flights will be operated by the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) while six flights will be handled by the UAE — based airlines. More than 4600 passengers will be able to travel on these special flights. This is in addition to already announced five flights scheduled to take off from UAE on April 28.

Zulfiqar Bukhari, Special Assistant to Pakistan Prime Minister for Overseas Pakistanis, advised the expatriates to avoid unnecessary travel to their country.

“ Even with increased capacity, I request our overseasPakistanis to avoid unnecessary travel and let more deserving people get a chance to travel back home on priority,” he tweeted.

He also informed people that the special flights being operated by the UAE-based airlines are not open for ticket sales as they are for a special group of passengers handled by the airlines concerned. He said stranded Pakistanis who have registered with their diomatic missions are allowed to travel only on PIA flights.