Corona Lockdown : Man leaves for the market to buy ration, vegetables but returns with bride, video goes viral ; Watch Video

In a shocking incident from a village in Uttar Pradesh, a man who was sent by his mother to get vegetables and groceries for the house ended up bringing a bride instead.

The family members were gobsmacked to find that their son had married a girl without informing anybody amidst the coronavirus lockdown. Perturbed with her son’s actions, his mother did not allow the duo to enter their house and instead took them to the police station. She claimed that on the pretext of getting ration from the market, her son got out of the house, only to come back with a bride later.

However, the family was taken aback when he returned back with his bride at around 11 am. The family took both of them to the police station where the man claimed that he had gotten married to his lady love in Haridwar three months ago. Lamenting that the lockdown had made impossible for them to secure permission to marry again, the duo reached a temple on Wednesday morning and got married again. The couple has no proof to prove they are married. The priest who got them married has reportedly told them that he can issue a marriage certificate only after the lockdown is lifted.