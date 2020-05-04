Coronavirus Warriors : Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shares an adorable sketch by daughter Aaradhya ; Watch Here

Bollywood couple Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s and Abhishek Bachchan’s daughter Aaradhya Bachchan has taken over the internet with a sweet gesture. The 8-year-old star kid recently drew a sketch highlighting the importance of social distancing amid the lockdown. The little munchkin also paid tribute to the frontline workers through her sketch. Aaradhya has also drawn folded hands positioned as ‘namaste’ which also includes the words ‘Thank You.’ She has further added the message ‘Stay safe’ and ‘stay home.’?

“my darling Aaradhya’s Gratitude and Love”, wrote proud mother Aishwarya Rai Bachchan while sharing the picture on Instagram.