Covid-19 Updates: 1645 new coronavirus cases reported in Saudi Arabia

1645 new confirmed cases of coronavirus has been reported in Saudi Arabia. This was announced by Ministry of Health in Saudi Arabia on Monday.

Most cases were reported in Makkah (287), Dammam (261), Jeddah (261), Jubail (217), Madinah (152), among others.

With this, the total number of Covid-19 cases in Saudi Arabia has rised to 28,656. The total recoveries stand at 4,476. A total of 191 people have died in the Kingdom so far from the infection.