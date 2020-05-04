DH Latest NewsLatest NewsGulf

Covid-19 Updates: 1645 new coronavirus cases reported in Saudi Arabia

May 4, 2020, 10:51 pm IST

1645 new confirmed cases of coronavirus has been reported in Saudi Arabia. This was announced by Ministry of Health in Saudi Arabia on Monday.

Most cases were reported in Makkah (287), Dammam (261), Jeddah (261), Jubail (217), Madinah (152), among others.

With this, the total number of Covid-19  cases in Saudi Arabia has rised to  28,656. The total  recoveries stand at 4,476. A total of 191 people have died in the Kingdom so far from the infection.

