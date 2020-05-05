‘Bad news for boozers’: State government increased price of liquor by 75%

Giving a shock to boozers in the state, the Andhra Pradesh state government has decide to increase the price of liquor. The Andhra Pradesh state government has decided to increase the price of liquor by 50%. Earlier, two days ago the state government has increased the price by 25% also.

As per reports, the state government has made this decision aiming at discouraging liquor consumption. On 3 May, the Andhra Pradesh government had raised the prices of liquor by 25% while relaxing the lockdown curbs.

The state government has stopped liquor sales ever since the nation-wide lockdown was announced to curb the spread of novel Coronavirus (Covid-19).

The Andhra Pradesh government could fetch over Rs 9,000 crore from the hike in liquor prices. Simultaneously, the State Government has decided to shut 15% of the liquor outlets by the month-end.