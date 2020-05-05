Bollywood hottie Disha Patani raises heat : See pics

Bollywood actress Disha Patani is very much active on social media. The actress on everyday updates herself on social media. The hot actress is very much keen in entertaining her fans and followers by sharing her hot pictures.

Disha Patani is an Indian actress who works primarily in Hindi films. She began her acting career with the Telugu film ‘Loafer’ , opposite Varun Tej. After making her Bollywood debut in the sports biopic ‘M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story’ in 2016.

She starred in the Chinese action comedy ‘Kung Fu Yoga’ in 2017, which ranks among the highest-grossing Chinese films of all time. She went on to play the romantic interest of the lead male character in the commercially successful Hindi action films Baaghi 2 and Bharat .