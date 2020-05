As per the data released by the Ministry of Health in Saudi Arabia, 1645 new confirmed cases were reported in the country in the 24 hours. The total number of coronavirus patients has crossed 30251.

As per the data, 955 peoples had recovered from the deadly infection. The total recoveries has reached at 5431. There are 143 cases in intensive care.

The ministry also confirmed 9 deaths, bringing the total number of deaths in the kingdom to 200.