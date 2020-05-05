 Covid-19 Updates: 526 new coronavirus cases reported in Kuwait

Kuwaiti news agency (KUNA) reported that the total number of coronavirus patients in Kuwait has rised to 5804. In the last 24 hours 526 new coronavirus has been reported in the country, said the agency quoting the Health Ministry.

Dr Abdullah Sanad, the spokesman for the Health Ministry in Kuwait has informed that 520 of newly infected people were either in touch with previously infected people or being investigated for sources of infection. The other six people were linked to travel to the US.

A total of 90 patients are in intensive care including 31 in critical condition. Kuwaiti Health Minister Sheikh Basil Al Sabah earlier Tuesday said that 85 more patients have recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total recoveries in the country to 2,032.