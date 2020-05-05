Covid-19 Updates: 951 new coronavirus cases reported in Qatar

The Ministry of Public Health in Qatar has updated the data of coronavirus in the country. As per the data, 951 people have tested positive for coronavirus in the country in the the last 24 hours.

The total number of coronavirus patients has reached at 15206. In the last 24 hours, 114 COVID-19 patients have made full recovery. Till now 1924 patients had recovered from the deadly infection. The death toll has reached at 12. On Tuesday no deaths has been reported.

In the last 24 hours 2,967 new COVID-19 tests has been done taking the total test to 109,762.

The ministry urged the public to adhere to preventative measures to protect themselves and others from the virus.