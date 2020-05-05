Etisalat announces free offer

Leading telecom and internet service provider in Dubai, Etisalat has announced a free offer to its customers. Etisalat has in association with the Dubai police has announced this free offer.

Etisalat has has partnered with Dubai Police to launch an initiative providing Etisalat customers in the UAE with free access to Dubai Police’s website and mobile application without consuming internet data.

In addition to Dubai Police’s website and mobile app, Etisalat customers can access other online services available for individuals, establishments and visitors, upload or download data, without consuming their internet data. The three-month initiative began on April 15, 2020.

Dubai Police’s mobile application is available for download on Android and iOS app stores and supports seven international languages, namely English, French, Chinese, German, Russian, Spanish and Arabic.