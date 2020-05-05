Fuel gets costlier in capital. Read the details here

Petrol and diesel became more expensive in the national capital on Tuesday, after the Delhi government hiked the value-added tax (VAT) on auto fuels. The increase in fuel prices was to the tune of Rs 1.67 for petrol and Rs 7.10 per litre for diesel.

The consumer now has to spend Rs 71.26 and Rs 69.39 for every litre of petrol and diesel respectively in Delhi. The increase in fuel prices comes as the country entered the second day of the third phase of a nationwide lockdown, with few exceptions, to curb the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Fuel prices vary from state to state in the country based on factors such as local taxes and dealer commission.

The market price of petrol in Delhi on Tuesday included excise duty of Rs 22.98 per litre and VAT (including the taxes on dealer commission) of Rs 16.44 per litre.

In case of diesel, the rate included excise duty of Rs 18.83 and VAT of Rs 16.26 on sale of every litre of the fuel in the national capital.