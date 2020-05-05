Law student from Jamia Millia Islamia abuses security personnel martyred in Handwara as ‘war criminals’

A law student from Jamia Millia Islamia University has allegedly abused the Indian security personnles who were martyred in an encounter with militants in Handwara in Jammu and Kashmir. This was reported by OpIndia quoting the social media posts of the student.

Mahoor Parvez, a studnet of law from the Jamia Millia Islamia University has abused the Indian soldiers who were martyred in Handwara encounter as ‘war criminals’.

“Why are you all obsessed with glorifying war criminals? These forces have illegally occupied and committed gross human rights violations in Kashmir for 70+ years. And yet the one who picks up the gun to liberate Kashmir is a terrorist to you and these are martyrs? Make it make sense,” she said in a post shared on social media.

As the post ignited controversy, she had deleted her social media accounts. Parvez has earlier interned with a law firm, Khaitan & Co. The firm has distanced itself after her hateful comments on Indian Armed Forces went viral. They had on social media shared that she was only intern and they had no responsibility about her remarks.

There has been a tweet related to the recent unfortunate incident in Kashmir, purportedly by a member of our Firm. This is to clarify that the person was a student intern in Oct 2019 & has no connection with the firm anymore (formal or informal) whatsoever. — Khaitan & Co (@KhaitanCo) May 4, 2020

Shockingly, many has came supporting the anti-national post shred by Parvez. Many has defended her comments as ‘freedom of expression’.

The five security personnel were martyred while they were trying to rescue civilians who were held hostage by the Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists.