Police constable arrested for giving death threat to chief minister

Uttar Pradesh police has arrested a Bihar Police constable for giving death threats to Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath. The UP police has arrested constable Tanveer Khan from Ghazipur. This was confirmed by Ghazipur SP Dr. Omprakash Singh.The UP police nabbed Khan from Nalanda with the help of the Dipnagar police in the Nalanda district.

As per reports, Tanveer Khan who works as a police constable in Nalanda, Bihar has allegedly used derogatory comments on a post shared on Facebook on April 24. In the post he has called for the killing of the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Azaans are not happening in the areas of Dildar Nagar and Kamsarobar, Yogi should be shot dead”m Khan wrote on Facebook. Tanveer Khan had deactivated his social media accounts after his post went viral and was widely reported

The UP police has registered a First Information Report (FIR) against him after two individuals lodged a complaint against him.