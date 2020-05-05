Shoaib Akhtar open to India bowling coach role

Former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar said he is open to the idea of becoming the bowling coach of Team India if an offer comes his way in the future.

Shoaib Akhtar, in his latest interview on social networking app ‘Helo’, said he has always been willing to share his knowledge with the younger generation and that he will work towards producing more aggressive fast bowlers who are not afraid of engaging with the opposition batsmen.

When asked if he would accept a bowling coach role for India if it came his way, Akhtar said: “I will definitely. My job is to spread knowledge. What I have learned is (ilm) knowledge and I will spread it. I will produce more aggressive, fast and more talkative bowlers than the current ones who will tell-off the batsmen in a way that you will enjoy a lot.”

Shoaib Akhtar also said he would like to ‘coach Kolkata Knight Riders’ if an opportunity comes his way. Notably, Akhtar was part of KKR during the inaugural season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The Pakistan fast bowler played 3 matches and picked up 5 wickets, which includes a 4-wicket haul.