State government increase price of fuels

After increasing the price of liquor in the state, the Delhi government has decided to increase the price of fuels in the state. The Delhi state government has issued an order on May 4 to increase the Value Added Tax (VAT) on petrol to 30% from the existing 27%. The VAT of diesel has increased to 30% per cent from existing 16.75%.

Diesel has become costlier by Rs 7.10 per litre in Delhi while petrol prices were increased by Rs 1.67 per litre on Tuesday (5 May).

Life isn't all about rainbows and sunshine. Tough times need Tough solutions – my learning as Finance Minister — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) May 5, 2020

According to Delhi government officials, the move to hike fuel prices is expected to boost the government revenue, which has been hit hard due to the coronavirus lockdown. On Monday night, the Delhi government had also ordered to impose a 70% ‘Special Corona Fee’ cess on liquor.