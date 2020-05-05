World Asthma Day 2020 : History, Significance of the day

World Asthma Day is an initiative to provide a common platform to researchers, pharmacists, pulmonologists and others to collectively participate and take required actions to address the rising prevalence of asthma in the world. It is an inflammatory disease that creates difficulty in breathing by producing extra mucus and making the airways narrow.

History of World Asthma Day

World asthma Day was observed for the first time in 1998. It was an initiative taken by the Global Initiative for Asthma (GINA), which is a medical guidelines organisation established in 1993. Back then, 35 countries were involved in this global awareness programme.

Significance of World Asthma Day

Approximately 1000 people globally die every day owing to asthma, says a Global Asthma Report 2018. Also, this lung disorder affects around 339 million individuals every year. The disease remains undiagnosed and untreated in most of the kids and that leads to their death. According to the WHO, this chronic ailment is more common in low and lower-middle income countries. The prevalence of asthma is increasing day by day and the figures are daunting enough to take necessary actions and call for mass awareness programmes worldwide.