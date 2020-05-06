Coronavirus : Death toll due to COVID19 crosses 258,000 globally

Over 258,000 people around the world have now died from COVID-19, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. The number of confirmed cases exceeds 3.7 million, while nearly 1.2 million people have recovered.

The death toll in the United States continues to surge, with 70,115 deaths and 1,192,119 cases. The US continues to lead worldwide cases and deaths from the virus.More than 187,000 patients have recovered in the US, according to the data.New York is the worst-hit state with 25,073 deaths and more than 321.000 cases, followed by New Jersey with 8,244 deaths and an excess of 130,600 cases.

Coronavirus deaths in the United Kingdom have surpassed the 30,000 mark, the highest in Europe, according to official data.

The number of people who have died from a coronavirus infection in France increased by 330 to 25,531 in 24 hours, the sharpest rate of increase in six days, government data showed.In a statement, the Health Ministry said the number of people in intensive care units fell to 3,430 from 3,696 on Monday, down for a 27th consecutive day.

Tens of thousands of Indians stranded abroad because of the coronavirus crisis will be repatriated starting on Thursday.A total of 190,000 Indians will be repatriated in the coming weeks from several countries, including those in the Middle East, where huge numbers of Indian blue-collar workers live, civil aviation minister Hardeep Puri said.In the first week, 14,800 Indians will be brought back from 12 countries such as the United States, Britain, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, Bangladesh, the Philippines, Singapore and Malaysia.