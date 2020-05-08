Actress Jacqueline Fernandez shares video of life in lockdown at Salman Khan’s farmhouse : Watch Video

Bollywood actor Salman Khan has been staying at his farmhouse in Panvel. While the actor himself has shared a few photos and videos on social media, some of his friends, including Jacqueline Fernandez, Iulia Vantur, Niketan Madhok, who are also staying with him have taken to social media as well.

Actor Jacqueline Fernandez has been sharing various photos and videos from the lap of nature. It seems like the farmhouse is inhabited by a lot of domesticated animals and is surrounded by greenery and mountains. The Mrs Serial Killer actor is making the most out of her time there.