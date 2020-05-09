Country to allow international flight arrivals for a month

The Philippines government has decided to allow international flight arrivals. The Philippines government has deiced to will allow international flight arrivals at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) for a month from May 11 onward

“Starting on May 11, inbound international charter and commercial flights landing at the NAIA will have assigned days. The restrictions, which will last a month, from May 11 to June 10, is going to be implemented in NAIA only, with other international airports in the country having their separate restrictions,” Xinhua news agency quoted the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) as saying in an advisory.

Inbound international chartered flights will only be allowed to land on Mondays and Thursdays, provided they secure a clearance from the Department of Foreign Affairs and CAAP for slotting purposes.Inbound international commercial flights are allowed on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays.

On May 3, the Philippines temporarily suspended for a week all commercial passenger flights to and from the country. The week-long suspension ends on Sunday.