A song staring Bhojpuri sensation Monalisa has rocked internet. The song ‘Pyar Wali Baat Hokheda’ from her old film ‘Biwi No. 1’ has once again surfaced on social media. The song has garnered over 1 million views on YouTube. The film has Dinesh Lal Yadav ‘Nirahua’ and Monalisa in the lead roles.

‘Pyar Wali Baat Hokheda’ has been sung by Alok Kumar and Kalpana. Music is composed by Rajesh-Rajnish.