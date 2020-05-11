Covid-19 Updates: Coronavirus cases crosses 1 lakh in GCC countries

The total number of coronavirus patients in GCC countries has crossed 1 lakh. As per the official data the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in all the six GCC countries together has reached 100,000. Till 563 people had died due to coronavirus in these countries.

Most of the Covid-19 positive cases were reported from Saudi Arabia. Till now 41,014 coronavirus cases has been reported from Saudi Arabia. The death toll has reached 255 in Saudi. Saudi is followed by Qatar with 32,623 infections and 20 deaths. Qatar with a population of 2.6 million people, has the world’s highest infections per 100,000 people.

UAE has so far reported 18,198 infections including 198 deaths, while Kuwait has recorded a total of 9,286 cases resulting in 65 fatalities. Bahrain Monday confirmed 216 new cases, taking to 4,990 its infection tally including eight deaths. Oman has registered a total of 3,573 cases and 17 fatalities.