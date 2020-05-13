Actress Amala Paul shares her latest photoshoot pics on Instagram : Watch Here

Amala Paul recently addressed the issue of being ‘unbearably happy and finding true happiness’ with a post on social media. Amala Paul shared a picture of herself, which features the actor posing for a happy picture in a thigh-slit one-piece chocolate-coloured outfit. With the picture shared, Amala mentioned that it’s important that people explore their conscience and become unbearably unhappy, in order to find true happiness. Take a look at the picture shared:
Kafka said: 'I have the true feeling of myself only when I'm unbearably unhappy.' I believe it's important that we all explore our conscience and become unbearably unhappy, if the need be, in order to find true happiness. Shot by : my chakudoo @shaanmu ? #IAmAWorkInProgress #embracethedark #flowdontforce #throwback
You missed a spot: Have you swept the floor? So soon? My mom would then go on to point at a microscopic spot between the teapoy and the bamboo sofa and tell me I missed the two nano specks of dust. When I look at what I’ve let life do to me, I realize the dust I missed in different spots has now transformed into a colossal gargoyle within me; standing guard and letting feelings only drip and not flow freely outside of me. Had I picked up every last piece of my broken heart, would I have stopped settling for less? Maybe if I swept my mind clean after the monster rubbed against me, I wouldn’t fear intimacy. Would it have helped if I bathed the soiled words projected right at me in poetry? What if I had soaked every insult in pure self-love. Would I then be able to live life on my own terms? Perhaps I should soak yesterday’s memories, tumble dry today’s damages, and hang my dreams for a better tomorrow out in the open. I’m off, I’ve got to do some deep cleaning. Thanks MAMMA, MY ROOTS, BALANCE, HOME, INFINITE LOVEEE AND FORGIVENESS ?? #HappyMothersDay
