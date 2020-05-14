Cinema DHCelebrities DHDH Latest NewsDH NEWSCinemaNEWScelebritiesEntertainment

 “Covid-19 epidemic changed my sleep patterns”,says Bollywood actress Manisha Koirala 

May 14, 2020, 12:54 pm IST

Bollywood actress Manisha Koirala tweeted on Wednesday that the Covid-19 epidemic has changed her sleep patterns. She wakes up at midnight. The actress wrote in her post, “This epidemic changed my sleep pattern. Now, even after midnight, I remain awake, just like a child who is not ready to sleep. ”

While responding to her post, some people also gave her suggestions. During this time a user requested her to explain this to her mother, as she scolds her for getting up late every day. Manisha replied that she too scolded by her mother for waking up late! When a user asked her if she was on Keto diet, perhaps due to this she was complaining of insomnia, to which she said, absolutely not.

