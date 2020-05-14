 “Covid-19 epidemic changed my sleep patterns”,says Bollywood actress Manisha Koirala 

Bollywood actress Manisha Koirala tweeted on Wednesday that the Covid-19 epidemic has changed her sleep patterns. She wakes up at midnight. The actress wrote in her post, “This epidemic changed my sleep pattern. Now, even after midnight, I remain awake, just like a child who is not ready to sleep. ”

This pandemic has chenged my sleep pattern..even after midnight I m wide awake..almost like a child who is unwilling to go to sleep???? — Manisha Koirala (@mkoirala) May 12, 2020

While responding to her post, some people also gave her suggestions. During this time a user requested her to explain this to her mother, as she scolds her for getting up late every day. Manisha replied that she too scolded by her mother for waking up late! When a user asked her if she was on Keto diet, perhaps due to this she was complaining of insomnia, to which she said, absolutely not.