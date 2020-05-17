Air India to operate 18 special flights for Indian expats

The national airline company in India, Air India and its subsidiary company Air India Express will operate more special flights to bring back stranded Indians in various countries. The airlines will operate 18 18 evacuation flights from Monday, May 18 to June 3 to Karnataka from various countries. These special flights are part of ‘Vande Bharat Mission’.

“The first flight in the second phase of the mission to Karnataka will be from Dubai to Mangaluru by Air India Express on Monday evening and the remaining 17 flights will land in Bengaluru over the next 17 days,” said an Air India official .

“In the second phase, Air India will operate 15 flights and its arm 3 flights to Bengaluru and Mangaluru from May 18-June 3. Some of the flights will be via New Delhi and Mumbai from different overseas destinations,” added he.

The 15 foreign destinations from where passengers will be ferried back are Melbourne (Australia), Toronto and Vancouver (Canada), Paris, Frankfurt (Germany), Jakarta, Dublin, Kuala Lumpur, Male, Muscat, Manila, Doha, Dammam (Saudi Arabia), Singapore, Dubai and New York, San Francisco and Washington DC.

The state government has booked star hotels, resorts, guest houses and hostels across the city to quarantine the overseas returnees for 14 days.Of the 18 flights, 7 will terminate service in Bengaluru and 11 flights will go to Ahmedabad, Hyderabad and Kochi after a stop-over for the passengers from the state to alight.