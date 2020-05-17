Emmy award winning actor Fred Willard passed away

Four-time Emmy award-winning comedian Fred Willard passed away. He was gaed 86. , who appeared in films including Anchorman and This Is Spinal Tap and television shows such as Modern Family, has died aged 86, his agent announced Saturday.

Willard is best known for his work in Guest’s comedies — Waiting for Guffman, Best in Show, For Your Consideration and A Mighty Wind — as well as scene-stealing moments in This Is Spinal Tap, Anchorman, Austin Powers and Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle.