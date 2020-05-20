Parkour athlete arrested for rooftop kiss videos

An Iranian parkour athlete has been arrested for committing ‘vulgar’ acts after he posted photos online of himself kissing a woman on Tehran’s rooftops, police said today.

The individual appeared to be Alireza Japalaghy, 28, a Tehran-based parkour athlete with more than 133,000 followers on Instagram.

Tehran’s police chief Hossein Rahimi told ISNA: ‘This individual has been arrested by Tehran’s cyber police.

‘We are against this individual and his companion’s norm-breaking and vulgar behaviour and the police and the judiciary will certainly deal with them.’

He did not name the person who was arrested.

Japalaghy had posted a series of photos and videos last week showing him and an unidentified woman in sports wear hanging off buildings and kissing.

Under the Islamic dress code, women can only show their face, hands and feet in public and are supposed to wear only modest colours.