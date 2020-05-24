‘Birthday wishes to our strongest Chief Minister’: Mohanlal wish Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala Chief Minister and CPI(M) leader Pinarayi Vijayan celebrated in his 76th birthday on Sunday. Complete actor Mohanlal has wish Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on his 75th birthday. The Malayalam superstar has extended his wishes on Vijayan’s birthday “Birthday wishes to our Honourable Chief Minister, Shri @vijayanpinarayi sir,” Mohanlal tweeted on Sunday.

Pinarayi was born on May 24, 1944, in Pinarayi, Malabar district of Madras Presidency under British India, Vijayan was the longest-serving secretary of the Kerala State Committee of the CPI(M) from the year 1998 to 2015.

Birthday wishes to our Honourable Chief Minister, Shri @vijayanpinarayi sir pic.twitter.com/TWTQyrQi9s — Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) May 24, 2020

Vijayan also served as the state minister of Electric Power and Co-operatives from 1996 to 1998. In the year 2016, Vijayan won the Dharmadom constituency as a CPI(M) candidate during the state elections and was selected as the leader of the Left Democratic Front (LDF) to take charge as Kerala’s 12th chief minister.

Under Vijayan’s leadership, the state of Kerala has set many milestones. One of the most notable milestones attained by the state under Vijayan’s leadership has been the management of devastating Kerala floods of 2018.