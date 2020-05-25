Video of a man bathing a King Cobra wins internet

It is heatwave in Northern India and who doesn’t enjoy a nice refreshing bath in the afternoon. A young man is seen in this video clip helping a King Cobra have a bath. The video is posted by IFS officer Susanta Nanda with a bold under note:” Please don’t try this at home – Could be dangerous.”

King Cobra (Ophiophagus Hannah) is the biggest known venomous snake in the world and delivers the highest dose of venom in a single bite of all snakes.