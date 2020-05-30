T20 World Cup likely to get stumped by Covid, Srilankan great Sangakkara

Srilankan batting legend Sangakkara, who is also the President of Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) has also tucked in the option of completely canceling the T20 World Cup under his belt, in view of the present pandemic scenario.

In its meeting on Thursday, the ICC deferred a decision on the fate of the showpiece in Australia till June 10, while continuing to explore contingency plans amid a ranging pandemic that has derailed calendars worldwide.

Sangakkara in an interview given to Star Sports show ‘Cricket Connected’ said, “there are many unanswered questions around the pandemic, which has brought sporting activity across the world to a grinding halt. The real thing is what’s going to happen with the virus. Is it going to disappear like SARS and MERS, or is this something that’s going to come back seasonally?”

“Will we have to live with this particular virus or different strains of it from time to time or do we have to live with it long term?” Sangakkara added.