President Donald Trump flaunted “a very sad face” and expressed it for the happenings to its eroding relationship with China, hours after he announced a series of decisions against it, and blamed the Chinese government’s “malfeasance” for the death and devastation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic worldwide.

China and the US have little room to defuse tensions after Washington announced it would end Hong Kong’s special status, observers believe. International affairs experts believe China will be soon to retaliate the US sanctions-creating a spiral of diplomatic warfare. China yesterday blamed the US for pushing it to a new age Cold war.

On Friday Donald Trump announced he would move to end agreements that gave the Hong Kong city preferential treatment over trade and travel and said he would sanction officials responsible for “absolutely smothering Hong Kong’s freedom”.Trump administration is noticeably soft glowing the Hong Kong issue with the Covid pandemic, blaming China for the global catastrophe at least for their part for sheer negligence.

Chinese national media Xinhua has maintained a relatively low key response. Xinhua said the Chinese regime is studying the situation for retaliating the US sanctions, but ruled out an immediate hit back. Meanwhile, the Chinese authorities highlighted the racial riots in the US, as an uprising against the oppressive white nationalist regime in the US.