Protest against CAA and NRC will begin on Wednesday

The protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) will once again begin in the country. The protest which was stopped due to the coronavirus pandemic will begin from Wednesday. The protesters are once again will gather on streets on Wednesday to protest against the recent arrests of some activists by the Delhi police.

As per media reports, around 100 people will gather at Maurya Circle near Gandhi statue on Wednesday to protest against the CAA-NRC, demand the release people arrested by the Delhi police. The protesters are demanding the release of Jamia students Safoora Zargar, Meeran Haider, Asif Iqbal Tanha JNU students Natasha Narwal and Devangana Kalita along with activists Ishrat Jahan, Khalid Saifi, Gulfisha Fatima, Sharjeel Imam, Shifa Ur-Rahman and others.

Delhi police has arrested these people under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act since the protests started in December last year. AMU students Farhan Zuberi and Ravish Ali Khan were recently arrested by the UP police for participating in the anti-CAA protests.