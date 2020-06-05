10 central trade unions go on nationwide protest against union government

A joint platform of Central Trade Unions, federations and associations in the country has decided to observe nationwide protest on July 3 against the “anti worker and anti people onslaughts” of the union government.

“We call upon the working class and trade unions of all affiliations to make the programme of Nationwide Protest Day n July 3,2020 a massive success throughout the country”, a statement issued by the unions said. The union leaders also said that the union will carry out nationwide general strike.

The unions also asked the government to immediately hold the long overdue Indian Labour Conference to dwell upon the 12-point charter of demands, the labour and trade union rights, issues of job losses, wages, job security the migrant workers’ issues.

The ten central trade unions that issued the joint statement are INTUC, AITUC, HMS, CITU, AIUTUC, TUCC, SEWA, AICCTU, LPF and UTUC. There are 12 Central Trade Unions in the country.