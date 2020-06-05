Pakistani spy agency, ISI harass Indian diplomat in Islamabad: Video

The Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), the spy agency of Pakistan has been harassing and intimidating India’s diplomat. This was reported by national media sharing a video shared by news agency ANI. The ISI has started harassing and spying Indian diplomats after India has deported two officials of Pakistani High Commission in New Delhi for indulging in espionage activities.

ANI revealed that ISI has deployed several spies in cars and bikes outside the residence of India’s Charge d’affaires Gaurav Ahluwalia. A video clip circulating on social media showed a biker following the diplomat’s vehicle.

Pakistan’s outrageous antics comes days after two officials of Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi were caught spying by the Delhi Police on May 31. The two-officials, Abid Hussain and Tahir Hussain, working in the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi were subsequently expelled and told to return to their country.