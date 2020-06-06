Covid-19 Updates: 108 coronavirus positive cases reported in Kerala

The state has confirmed 108 new coronavirus positive cases on Saturday. Of the new cases, 19 are in Kollam, 16 in Thrissur, 12 in Malappuram and Kannur, 11 in Palakkad, 10 in Kasaragod, nine in Pathanamthitta, four each in Alappuzha and Kozhikode, three each in Thiruvananthapuram, Idukki and Ernakulam and two in Kottayam.Among the new cases, 64 persons returned from abroad (UAE-28, Kuwait-14, Tajikistan-13, Saudi Arabia-4, Nigeria-3, Oman-1, Ireland-1), 34 persons returned from other states (Maharashtra-15, Delhi-8, Tamil Nadu-5, Gujarat-4, Madhya Pradesh-1, Andhra Pradesh-1). 10 persons developed the disease through contact. Meanwhile, 50 coronavirus patients tested negative for the disease on Saturday. As of today, there are 1029 patients under treatment for the viral disease at various hospitals in Kerala.A total of 1,79,294 persons came to Kerala through various channels (airports-43,901, sea port-1621, check posts-1,17,232,railway-16,540). There are 1,83,097 persons under observation in the state with 1,81,482 in home/institutional quarantine and 1615 at hospitals