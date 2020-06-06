Opening date of educational institutions announced

The opening date of educational institutions has been announced in Bahrain. Dr. Majid bin Ali Al Nuaimi, the Minister for Education of the country has announced the next academic year.

The minister informed that the administrative, educational and technical staff will return in the next academic year on September 6, 2020 while students will return on September 16, 2020.

The private schools in the country will open according to their scheduled dates which differ from one school to another, starting from mid August until the outset of September 2020.