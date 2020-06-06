“ We will accept Khalistan, because every Sikh wants it”, says Akal Takht jathedar

Religious leader of Sikh, jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh has said that every Sikh wants ‘Khalistan’. The Akal Takht acting chief has said this on Saturday on the the culmination of the annual function at Akal Takht, the highest temporal seat of the Sikhs, to mark the 36th anniversary of Operation Bluestar. Attendees has raised pro-Khalistan slogans.

“There is nothing wrong if slogans are raised after the function. If the government offers us Khalistan, what else do we need? We will accept it, because every Sikh wants it”, said Giani Harpreet Singh.

“If the government offers it, it will be acceptable to us”, said Gobind Singh Longowal,Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president.

The operation Blue star was carried out by the Indian Army to flush out heavily-armed militants from inside the Darbar Sahib complex between June 1 and 8, 1984.