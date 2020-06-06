Yuvraj Singh apologizes for casteist remark against Yuzvendra Chahal

Former Cricketer Yuvraj Singh has apologized for making a casteist remark against Yuzvandra Chahal during an Instagram chat which went viral on social media.

Taking to twitter the Former cricketer wrote, “I understand that while I was having a conversation with my friends, I was misunderstood, which was unwarranted. However, as a responsible Indian I want to say that if I have unintentionally hurt anybody’s sentiments or feelings, I would like to express regret for the same.”

Yuvraj Singh affirmed that he has never believed in any kind of disparity, be it on the basis of caste, color, creed, or gender. “I have given and will continue to spend my life for the welfare of the people,” he said.