69 People killed in terror attack

In a shocking incident, at least 69 people have been killed in a terror attack. The attack took place on Felo villag, a herding village in Gubio district in northeast Nigeria’s Borno state on Tuesday . No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

The attack is believed to be a reprisal for the killing of fighters by local vigilantes protecting the villagers’ herd from theft. Gubio, 80 kilometres (50 miles) from the regional capital Maiduguri, has been repeatedly targeted by armed groups.

The incessant attacks prompted the authorities to send more than 100 vigilantes and local hunters to protect the town and nearby areas against incursions from armed groups, including Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), which broke away from the Boko Haram armed group in 2016.