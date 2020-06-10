Two Covid-19 patients commits suicide in quarantine ward in Kerala

In a shocking incident, two patients under treatment for Covid-19 treatment ended their life in a quarantine ward in Kerala. The incident took place at the Medical College Hospital in Kerala’s capital city Thiruvannathapuram.

Around 11:30 am, nurses found a resident of Anadu in Thiruvananthapuram district hanging by a rope inside the Covid-19 isolation ward. Though hospital staff brought him down and admitted him to the intensive care unit, he lost his life.The 33-year-old, who was detected with the virus on May 31, had recovered and was due for discharge.

On Tuesday, he had escaped unnoticed from the isolation ward, boarded a state transport bus and headed home. The locals, upon discovering him, informed the police and health officials who brought him back to the hospital. Subsequently, a team of mental health professionals had provided him counselling and guidance. On Wednesday morning, he reportedly committed suicide when the nurses were busy preparing medicines for him upon discharge. The suicide victim is believed to have had alcohol withdrawal symptoms.

Later in the day, a resident of Nedumangad in the district reportedly committed suicide inside the same ward by hanging himself. The 38-year-old had been admitted to the hospital Wednesday morning on the suspicion of Covid. His samples have been sent for testing.

Kerala Health Minister K K Shailaja ordered an investigation on the incident. The Principal Secretary (Health) has been directed to carry out a probe and submit a report t.