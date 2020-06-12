285 prisoners test positive for COVID-19

285 prisoners in the central prison in Kuwait has tested positive for the coronavirus. The prisoners tested positive after COVID-19 tests were conducted on the prisoners. This was announced by Interior Ministry’s General Directorate of Security Relations and Media.

As per reports, 225 who had tested positive recovered, while the rest are being quarantined under observation.

The Interior Ministry, which is in charge of prisons in Kuwait, has drawn up a plan to keep the health scene in the central prison under control during the COVID-19 crisis through a raft of measures including isolating new inmates and doing regular tests for them to ensure they are free of the virus for four weeks.