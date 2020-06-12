Review:The best smartphones under 10K- Tough enough for daily chore

If you are tight in budget and have to choose a durable phone with in 10,000 rupees Realme and Redmi are the best picks.According to phone review experts these two are the top players in low budget smart phones.

The user reviews for these devices specifically point out the batteries- with enough juice to supply a heavy daily user.Realme Narzo 10 A is especially well suited for gaming.The Realme Narzo 10 A and Redmi 8 10, both come in a light weight budget of less than 10K.

The Narzo 10A has a triple rear camera setup and is powered by Mediatek Helio G70 processor assisted by 3 Gb Ram. Redmi 8 10 is driven by Octacore Qualcom Snapdragon 439 chipset assisted by 4 Gb Ram.

Further specs for Narzo 10A are Android 10 OS with Realme UI skin,6.5 inch HD(720×1600) water-notch display with Corning Gorilla glass 3.0.The device has 89.8 % Screen-to-body ratio, with near perfect infinity display for the price.The triple rear Camera setup has a wide aperture of f/1.8 ,12 MP primary camera and a 2 MP camera with f/2.4-used for portrait photography.The third camera has micro lens for Up-close photography of minute objects.The Narzo 10 A has an inbuilt storage of 32 Gb,which can be expanded with external SD card.

Narzo 10 A is 4G LTE ready and has Wi-fi,Bluetooth 5.0 and GPS/AGPS as connectivity features.Finger print sensor is fairly responsive and the other sensors include accelerometer,Magnetometer,and the Ambient light sensor for adjusting display brightness automatically.The Narzo 10 A is priced at 8499 Indian rupees and the sales will start soon according to marketing sources.