The oil companies in India has rised the fuel prices again. This is the seventh day that the fuel price has been increased.

Petrol price on Saturday was hiked by 59 paise per litre and diesel by 58 paise  per litre. Petrol price in Delhi was hiked to Rs 75.16 per litre from Rs 74.57, while diesel rates were increased to Rs 73.39 a litre from Rs 72.81. Petrol price has gone up by Rs 3.9 per litre and diesel by Rs 4.