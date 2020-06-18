Boycott Chinese products : People throws Chinese TV sets and smartphones,crushed it with legs ; Watch Video

After tension erupts between india and China over stand off at LAC . Residents of Panchratan garden society in Varchha area in Surat protested and shown their anger by throwing their tv sets of chinese brand on 17th June . Ptotesters crushed tv set from their legs . This protest is to symbolise boycott Chinese products .

According to reports by news agencies ANI and PTI, people are burning the Chinese flag, China-made products and effigies of President Xi Jinping; a video from Uttar Pradesh showed a former MLA attacking a mock-up of Mr Jinping with an axe before it is burned by his supporters.

In Delhi the RWA (Residents Welfare Association) of Defence Colony, a posh neighbourhood in the southern part of the city, has “declared war on China”.

In a five-minute audio message that has been widely shared online, Major Ranjit Singh (retired). who is president of the RWA, lashed out at the “brutal murder” of Indian soldiers and demanded that people boycott China-made goods.